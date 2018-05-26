Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 1-0 behind Urruti, Gonzalez

    FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 1-0 behind Urruti, Gonzalez

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 10:37 IST
    62
    AP Image

    TORONTO (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the 11th minute and Jesse Gonzalez made a series of big saves in FC Dallas' 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.

    Gonzalez got a hand to Jonathan Osorio's shot to preserve the victory as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards to Dallas (5-1-5) for time-wasting, two in stoppage time.

    Defending MLS champion Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches, but couldn't beat Gonzalez.

    DYNAMO 3, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

    HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored his seventh goal of the season to help Houston beat New York City.

    Alejandro Fuenmayor and Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (5-3-3).

    David Villa connected for NYC (7-3-3).

    GALAXY 1, EARTHQUAKES 0

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored in the 82nd minute and Los Angeles beat San Jose in the California Clasico.

    Los Angeles (5-6-1) avoided losing its fourth straight MLS home game for the first time since 2006. San Jose (2-7-2) has only won one road game since beating the Galaxy last August, going 1-6-2 since.

    Urruti, Gonzalez help FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 1-0
    RELATED STORY
    Lamah scores twice, FC Dallas beat Galaxy 3-2
    RELATED STORY
    CONCACAF Champions League Review: Dallas fail to reach...
    RELATED STORY
    Expansion Los Angeles FC tops Montreal Impact 5-3
    RELATED STORY
    Ryan Telfer lifts Toronto FC past Orlando City, 2-1
    RELATED STORY
    Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
    RELATED STORY
    Toronto FC beats Union 3-0 for first MLS win in 5 weeks
    RELATED STORY
    Crew manage road draw against Sounders with 10 men
    RELATED STORY
    Bayern Munich in youth development link-up with FC Dallas
    RELATED STORY
    Handwalla Bwana lifts Sounders past Toronto FC, 2-1
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018