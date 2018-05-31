Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

FIFA drops World Cup referee Al Mirdasi over match-fixing attempt

Fahad Al Mirdasi, who was banned from football by Saudi Arabian authorities for attempted match-fixing, will not be going to the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 17:23 IST
58
fahad al mirdasi - cropped
Fahad Al Mirdasi referees a Confederations Cup match in 2017

FIFA has dropped referee Fahad Al Mirdasi from the World Cup after he was banned for life from Saudi Arabian football for an alleged match-fixing attempt.

The official was given a lifetime ban by the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) after he allegedly offered to fix the King's Cup final before confessing to authorities.

The 32-year-old had been due to travel to Russia as one of FIFA's chosen referees for the World Cup finals, having officiated at the Confederations Cup last year.

However, world football's governing body has ruled that he and the two assistant referees in his team will not be used.

"With reference to the current situation of the Saudi referee Mr. Fahad Al Mirdasi, the FIFA Referees Committee has considered that the conditions to be selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are not satisfied anymore and therefore has decided that the selection of Mr. Fahad Al Mirdasi is withdrawn with immediate effect," a FIFA statement confirmed.

"In line with FIFA's overall philosophy of seeking to appoint match officials together as a team of three during the preparation, the FIFA Referees Committee has therefore also decided to remove the two assistant referees Mohammed Al Abakry and Abdulah Alshalwai, who are in referee Al Mirdasi's team.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have been officially informed."

Al Mirdasi will not be replaced by another referee, but FIFA has called up Hasan Almahri and Hiroshi Yamauchi as new assistants.

 

World Cup-bound referee Al Mirdasi handed life ban in...
RELATED STORY
Referee selected for World Cup investigated in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup flashback: 10 upsets that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018 : Germany Team Review
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018