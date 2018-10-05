×
Goalless for Schalke, forward Mark Uth called up by Germany

Associated Press
05 Oct 2018, 18:20 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Despite being goalless for Schalke, Mark Uth was called up by Germany for the first time for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games in the Netherlands and France.

Uth hasn't scored for Schalke since joining from Hoffenheim in the offseason, but the 27-year-old striker scored 17 goals and set up nine more in 38 games for his former club last season.

"We've been keeping an eye on Mark Uth for some time," Germany coach Joachim Loew said Friday. "He's dynamic, quick and he always looks dangerous in front of goal. Now we want to get to know him better."

Germany plays the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Oct. 13 and World Cup champion France in Paris three days later. The Germans drew 0-0 with France in their Nations League opener in Munich four weeks ago.

"We have two important games that we're taking very seriously ahead of us," Loew said. "The results will be indicative of performances in our Nations League group."

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Schalke defender Sebastian Rudy and Cologne defender Jonas Hector are back in the squad, while Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Freiburg forward Nils Petersen are out with injuries.

___

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Sebastian Rudy (Schalke), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Leipzig), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Mark Uth (Schalke)

