Guardiola not changing Man City style

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    30 Dec 2018, 06:10 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no plans to change his style after back-to-back losses in the Premier League.

Ahead of a trip to Southampton on Sunday, City are 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool after suffering shock defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

But Guardiola said that was not enough to force him to change his attacking approach as City look for a return to form.

"That is not going to happen. It has not happened in the first years and it is not going to happen," he said.

"Why should I change? Because I lost two games? No way. That is not going to happen."

City broke multiple records in the Premier League last season, but they have already suffered more losses (three) this campaign.

Guardiola said he understood questions would come over his style, but added he worked quickly to work out his team's problems.

"Last season, I knew that when we were going to lose, we were going to doubt again that this is the right way," he said.

"It happened in Barcelona, where it was stable, or Bayern Munich, where we won a lot of titles but I failed because I did not win the Champions League.

"I know that's how it works in that situation, but I'm not concerned.

"When it happens, I'm a little sad and depressed for five, 10, 15 minutes and after I charge the batteries and discover why. Why do we lose? The same way as when we win. The game is nice for that: Why? why?"

