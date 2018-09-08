Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

He sets the standards - Martinez thrilled with Hazard showing in Belgium rout

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.03K   //    08 Sep 2018, 03:37 IST
hazard - Cropped
Eden Hazard in action against Scotland

Roberto Martinez hailed Eden Hazard for setting the standard as captain after the Chelsea forward shone in a comprehensive 4-0 win against Scotland.

Hazard was the standard bearer for the Red Devils' attacking prowess before being replaced in the 56th minute.

The skipper scored with a stunning effort to make it 2-0 after Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring, before he set up Michy Batshuayi for the first of his brace.

Boss Martinez was questioned if Hazard worked too hard in the friendly fixture, but the former Everton manager wants his star man to continue leading by example.

"I don't see that as a negative. He's in a good moment and he's carried on from where he was in the World Cup," he said. 

"When you're a captain, you have to set the standard in that sort of manner. It's dangerous when you go into a football match not giving everything. 

"Hazard is giving what you want from a captain. I don't think there was anything wrong with him trying to find the right space and drag people out."

Opposite number Alex McLeish oversaw Scotland's biggest home defeat in over 45 years.

Bar Hazard's strike, all of Belgium's goals were largely of Scotland's own doing with some poor passing and lapses in concentration proving costly.

McLeish, who has now suffered four defeats in five since returning as Scotland manager, rued the errors but believe his side can take positives from the performance.

"Mistakes cost us. We were doing okay in the first half and we made a mistake and lost the goal," he said.

"It was just a catalogue of errors. If anybody's got to take the blame, it's me for telling them they have to pass it.

"It's harsh lessons, big lessons for the young ones especially, but they should not be downhearted as they were up against a top team.

"It looked the best choice of opposition for me. We've got to test ourselves."

Omnisport
NEWS
Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium...
RELATED STORY
You can build a winning project around Hazard - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Belgium looks best yet at World Cup in 5-2 rout of Tunisia
RELATED STORY
Roberto Martinez bringing perfection to Belgium
RELATED STORY
Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez
RELATED STORY
'Awesome' Belgium newcomers excite Martinez
RELATED STORY
Belgium players raring to go, says Martinez
RELATED STORY
Lukaku, Hazard on target as Belgium beats Egypt 3-0
RELATED STORY
It could be the best time - Martinez hints at Hazard...
RELATED STORY
Four new faces in Belgium squad as Sels, Benteke return
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us