Howe has high hopes for in-form Fraser

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe backed Ryan Fraser to shine in the new Premier League season following his stellar start in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

The Scotland international scored midway through the first half before Callum Wilson atoned for a penalty miss to seal victory in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.

Fraser's goal was his ninth in the Premier League and he would have capped the performance with an assist had David Brooks, an off-season signing from Sheffield United, not fluffed a gilt-edged header after half-time.

Howe reserved special praise for both wingers.

"David Brooks is young, talented and you saw a glimpse of his potential. I was really happy with his contribution overall," the Cherries boss told reporters.

"With Ryan, he did well for us last year and as the season got going, he really came into his own.

"He's a real talent and he can take confidence from this game. He's a big player for us."

While Bournemouth ended a run of three successive opening-weekend defeats, Cardiff were dealt a dose of reality following last season's surprise promotion.

4 - Neil Warnock has never won on the opening day of a top-flight season (D1 L3), failing to do so with four different teams – Notts County in 1991-92, Sheffield United in 2006-07, QPR in 2011-12 and Cardiff in 2018-19. Denied. pic.twitter.com/JKRedGL2dw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

Neil Warnock, in charge of a top-flight side for the first time since 2014, refused to be disheartened by the defeat, however.

"[Bournemouth] are an established team in the Premier League and we could have got a result here on another day," the ex-Crystal Palace manager told BBC Sport.

"We're looking forward to the season and a few lads were a bit nervous but once that rubbed off, it was okay.

"We didn't have Ken Zohore today and we've got Harry Arter to come back as well. We've got a lot to look forward to."