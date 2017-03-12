I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth's hat-trick hero King

Bournemouth's 3-2 Premier League win was largely down to hat-trick hero Joshua King, but the striker had missed a penalty at 0-0.

by Omnisport News 12 Mar 2017, 01:02 IST

Bournemouth forward Joshua King celebrates a Premier League hat-trick

Hat-trick hero Joshua King was left "fuming" when he missed a first-half penalty before going on to score a treble in Bournemouth's thrilling 3-2 Premier League home victory over West Ham on Saturday.

King placed a spot-kick wide of the post with the game goalless and Bournemouth were behind 48 seconds later through Michail Antonio's opener for West Ham.

The pacy forward made amends with the equaliser and tapped in to give his side the lead in the second half, before popping up with a late winner after Andre Ayew's leveller.

Bournemouth consequently earned a first win of 2017 to move six points clear of the relegation zone and King was delighted to contribute, even if he was disappointed not to add to his goals tally.

"I was a bit fuming," King told reporters when asked about his penalty miss.

"I could have had four or five if I hadn't missed the penalty but I am just happy to help team and get the three points."

6 - Joshua King is the 6th Norwegian to score a Premier League hat-trick (Fjortoft, Flo, Solskjaer, Iversen and Carew). Norse. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

Bournemouth's win followed a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last time out, a game in which King did score a penalty, and the forward believes his side have turned a corner.

"After a good result at Manchester United, there has been a buzz around the training ground and I just had a feeling it was going to be good," King said.

"We had to work hard for it but I knew we would win. I can't describe how important the win is. We have been struggling in 2017 but this is great to get three points."