Icardi and Inter 'very far' apart in contract negotiations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    18 Dec 2018, 15:37 IST
Mauro Icardi - cropped
Mauro Icardi

Inter and Mauro Icardi are still "very far" apart when it comes to agreeing a new contract, according to the striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Icardi, 25, has three years remaining on his current deal at San Siro and has been linked with Real Madrid but last week Nara tweeted to say she had been looking through Inter's proposed extension.

However, Nara has insisted it is not a foregone conclusion that Icardi will pen a new deal.

In an appearance on television show Tika Taka, she said: "We are very far, or rather, we are not as close.

"I have to sit down and talk and I have not done it yet, which has been written.

"It makes me laugh when I hear that Icardi has no market, I think Inter can pay for the renewal, the priority is to stay in the Nerazzurri, obviously."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #MI9 

A post shared by Mauro Icardi - MI9 (@mauroicardi) on

Nara also revealed that Icardi was close to leaving Inter for Juventus before the 2018-19 season.

The Bianconeri had tried to lure Icardi to Turin with the promise he would play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but Nara said her husband refuted a more lucrative offer to remain with Inter.

"In the last market he had a foot outside," she revealed.

"Inter wanted to send him to Juventus. It was Mauro who refused, to stay at Inter; he refused even more money.

"Juventus tried to convince me he would team up with Ronaldo, and he finally came in. They told me that Icardi would be the only number nine."

Omnisport
NEWS
