Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Impossible for Hazard to leave Chelsea, says Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.42K   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:49 IST
edenhazard - cropped
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard

Maurizio Sarri says it is "impossible" for Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea even though the transfer market remains open across Europe.

Hazard has been heavily linked with Real Madrid after performing superbly for Belgium at the World Cup, Los Blancos having already raided Stamford Bridge for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday with Chelsea having kept hold of their star forward, however other clubs in Europe are still able to buy players.

Madrid have until August 31 to conclude their transfer dealings and Courtois expressed his desire for Hazard to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu at his presentation in the Spanish capital.

However, Sarri insists that will not happen given Chelsea would have no opportunity to replace the 27-year-old.

"Hazard is with us, I have spoken with him three or four times and he never said anything about the market, he is very happy to stay here," the Italian told a media conference on Friday.

"It [Hazard's departure] is impossible, here the market is closed so we cannot change important players now, so it's impossible."

Chelsea's attempt to tie Hazard down to a new deal at Stamford Bridge to ward off the attentions of Madrid continues to drag on, but Sarri believes the forward would be keen to agree an extension.

He added: "I don't want to discuss contracts, it's not my job. 

"My job is to improve the players, to try and win matches, not to sign new contracts.

"But I have seen a player [Hazard] very happy to stay here so I think it [the new contract] will be no problem."

While Sarri expects Hazard to say there could be others leaving Chelsea in the coming weeks – including Tiemoue Bakayoko -  as the former Napoli boss looks to trim his squad.

"The squad is too large, so I think some players have to go on loan," said Sarri. "But I don't know who at the moment.

"I prefer to have 23, 24 players and three or four very young players, no more.

"Maybe [Bakayoko], I don't know in this moment, you would have to ask the club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
I want to keep Hazard, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us