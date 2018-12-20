×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Isco important for Real Madrid, LaLiga and Spain - Sanz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    20 Dec 2018, 00:36 IST
Isco - cropped
Real Madrid playmaker Isco

Isco is important for Real Madrid, LaLiga and Spain despite his dip in form, according to Fernando Sanz.

The 26-year-old playmaker is yet to start a match in the league since Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm, with reports suggesting the pair have a fractious relationship. 

Isco was jeered during Madrid's 3-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow last week and appeared to respond with an angry gesture towards the crowd, though Solari claimed the player was simply claiming for a foul or corner. 

Former Madrid player Sanz, who won LaLiga and the Champions League with the club, acknowledged it is tough for players to consistently perform at the expected levels, but backed Isco - who has been linked with a January move away - to turn things around and prove his worth. 

"I've met him but I haven't had the opportunity to talk to him very much. It doesn't surprise me because I know Real Madrid is very demanding," Sanz told Omnisport. 

"But I am convinced he will reverse the situation. He is a very talented player, he has a great personality. 

"I think he is a unique player. I think he will transform this issue in applauses because he is an important player for Real Madrid, for Spain and LaLiga." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on

Sanz is confident Solari was the right appointment due to his knowledge of the club and is sure he will see out the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

"I think it was the right decision. You need immediate results, so if you bring someone who doesn't know anything in the middle of the season it might affect that," he said.

"Given Solari had been a youth team coach for three years, a former player of Real Madrid, he knows the club. I think it was the right decision.

"I am convinced he will [see out the season]. Also, he signed a professional contract … I believe he will finish the season.

"It will be a complicated year, but I said before it will difficult for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico [Madrid], for everyone. Now, all the games are more difficult. But, I think he will finish the season. I hope and wish he will do."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Solari 'loves' struggling Real Madrid star Isco
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar set for explosive exit in January,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star Isco discharged from hospital
RELATED STORY
Solari satisfied with Isco despite benching Spain star
RELATED STORY
Isco returns as Bale makes the bench for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Sevilla and Atletico Madrid's stunning...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
Isco: Real Madrid don't miss Ronaldo... yet
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Hits and flops, LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Isco gesture was for a corner or foul, claims Solari
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us