×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Karius agent rubbishes talk of early Liverpool return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    31 Oct 2018, 00:02 IST
loris karius - cropped
Loris Karius during Liverpool's pre-season

Loris Karius' agent has rubbished rumours the goalkeeper could cut short his stay at Besiktas and return to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old moved to the Super Lig champions on a two-year loan deal after Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson for a fee in the region of £67million.

Karius made two high-profile errors in last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and there have been reports in Turkey that Besiktas are unconvinced by his quality following more erratic displays.

He was at fault for the opening goal in a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Malmo, having also been blamed for misjudging a cross on his debut against Bursaspor.

It has been suggested Besiktas would be keen to send him back to Anfield and sign striker Divock Origi instead, but his agent has dismissed the reports.

"Complete nonsense," Florian Goll told SID. "I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue.

"Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years – that's the situation. The club has no intention of ending this loan contract prematurely.

"It's fact that Loris is the clear number one at Besiktas, he played every game and showed good performances."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp impressed with Karius on Liverpool return
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool fans need to support Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool must replace Loris Karius in this...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
Alisson to Liverpool: Brazilian's stats blitz Mignolet,...
RELATED STORY
Besiktas tease signing of Liverpool's Karius
RELATED STORY
Karius makes another error as Liverpool survive Tranmere...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool keeper Karius grateful for Anfield reception
RELATED STORY
Stay strong Karius - Salah posts message of support to...
RELATED STORY
You never let me walk alone - Karius says goodbye to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us