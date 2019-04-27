×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp: I haven't thought for one second about Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    27 Apr 2019, 04:10 IST
Klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp celebrating Liverpool's win over Huddersfield Town

Jurgen Klopp revealed he is still yet to work out how Liverpool will set up against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool ran riot against Huddersfield Town on Friday as they moved back to the top of the Premier League, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netting doubles in a 5-0 win following Naby Keita's opener after 15 seconds.

Barca are next up at Camp Nou, yet Klopp refused to contemplate that tie against the Spanish giants while there were still domestic games to play beforehand.

"Can you imagine, I didn't think a second about Barca before right now," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I saw them in my life about 100 times, but I didn't think a second about them.

"We start now, we have five days before that game, it’s enough to rest, enough to train, enough to recover.

"So many teams have tried to win there and didn't. It's not likely to happen for us, but it is possible. We will have a plan for sure, but not right at the moment."

The pressure is now back on Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Burnley on Sunday.

Any slip-up would put Liverpool in the ascendency with two fixtures – against Newcastle United and Wolves – remaining, yet Klopp is not looking too far ahead.

Advertisement

"I don't know if it will be Burnley, Leicester City or Brighton or any of them," Klopp said when asked if he thought City may drop points in the run-in.

"I don't even know what will happen at Newcastle, to be honest. If somebody should be champions they will be champions, if not then they will not.

"We have to do our job, win the games and see what happens. The talk is normal, but it doesn't really bother us, 91 points is just incredible.

"It's special so far, the boys have done everything they had to do to have a chance.

"All over it was brilliant, a really good performance, everything that we need was there. Really happy. A perfect day, nearly. We won this game in a really impressive manner."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Klopp dismisses Coutinho rumours
RELATED STORY
Klopp not worrying about Messi just yet
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Liverpool to battle for world-class 23-year-old
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Luis Suarez reveals he would love to play under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news - Update on Phil Coutinho's comeback, Liverpool striker wanted by Tottenham, and much more - January 17, 2019  
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can beat Barcelona in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us