×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Koscielny could make long-awaited return on Monday

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    23 Nov 2018, 21:02 IST
Koscielny - cropped
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny is set to make his comeback from an Achilles injury next week.

Frenchman Koscielny has not played since rupturing the tendon in the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid in May, an injury that caused him to miss the World Cup.

He has ramped up his training over the international break, however, and Gunners boss Unai Emery is hoping the 33-year-old can take part in an under-23 game against Derby County on Monday.

"He started to train with us, every day, one month ago," Emery told a news conference. 

"The process with him in this international break is to finish training with us every day to start playing, little by little.

"First, our idea is to start with the under-23s. He is well, with good performances, good feeling and I think he is close to also playing with us. 

"But the first idea is, and maybe on Monday, he can play with the under-23s.

"We are going to decide on Saturday the plan with him, but we are thinking for him to start to take minutes."

Koscielny's enforced absence has created an opportunity for Rob Holding which the former Bolton Wanderers defender has seized with both hands.

"I think in pre-season, every player had chances to show us how they can play and little by little, with his work every day, I think Rob Holding is improving," added the Spaniard.

"He is taking confidence and with confidence he is at his best. He is helping us like we want.

"His chances are coming in the matches and now Koscielny also is working with us every day and he is close to playing in the next matches.

"Sokratis [Papastathopoulos] is working better every day also, I think his adaptation is better now than in the first two months.

"We need every player and Rob Holding is very important with his spirit, with his commitment with us and with every player."

Holding was linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium in pre-season but Emery instead opted to loan Calum Chambers to Fulham.

"In pre-season we also had [Konstantinos] Mavropanos – but he is injured now, we had Chambers and we decided to let him go on loan to Fulham and we decided that Rob Holding stayed here," explained Emery.

"When he [Holding] had chances, he played well and he helped us with big performances."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Koscielny closing in on Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
Koscielny making 'very good progress' – Emery
RELATED STORY
'Surprised' Deschamps accepts he could've made more...
RELATED STORY
France's World Cup win hurt me - Koscielny retires from...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal must be calm with returning Koscielny
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal Players that Thierry Henry could take to Monaco
RELATED STORY
3 clubs that Aaron Ramsey could join after his Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal right to let Aaron Ramsey leave?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal cannot afford any more injuries to squad
RELATED STORY
Emery picks Koscielny as Arsenal captain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us