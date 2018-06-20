Lahm backs Germany, Low after losing start

Germany suffered defeat in their World Cup opener, but Philipp Lahm backed Joachim Low's men.

Philipp Lahm still believes in Germany's World Cup chances as the former captain backed coach Joachim Low.

The world champions were stunned in their opening game in Russia, beaten 1-0 by Mexico to start their Group F campaign.

That result has put Germany under enormous pressure in the group, which has Sweden and Mexico on three points.

As Low's side prepare to face Sweden Saturday, Lahm – a 113-time international – backed the coach and his players for success.

"I think you can always have a discussion about the squad in Germany because we have got so many good players," he said.

"We had the Confederations Cup last year where even more young players were part of the team. These players showed themselves at the Confederations Cup.

"You have to trust the national coach and his staff. He has got lots of experience, he has been with the national team since 2004 and after the 2006 World Cup he became the national coach. He has got the necessary experience and he knows how to assemble his squad.

"Since he has been the national coach, we have always made it to the semi-final at least.

"He knows very well how to assemble a squad which will finish the next four or five weeks successfully."

Germany have finished in the top three at the past four World Cups, while they have reached at least the semi-finals at the previous three European Championships.