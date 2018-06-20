Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lahm backs Germany, Low after losing start

Germany suffered defeat in their World Cup opener, but Philipp Lahm backed Joachim Low's men.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 09:58 IST
211
ToniKroos - Cropped
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Philipp Lahm still believes in Germany's World Cup chances as the former captain backed coach Joachim Low.

The world champions were stunned in their opening game in Russia, beaten 1-0 by Mexico to start their Group F campaign.

That result has put Germany under enormous pressure in the group, which has Sweden and Mexico on three points.

As Low's side prepare to face Sweden Saturday, Lahm – a 113-time international – backed the coach and his players for success.

"I think you can always have a discussion about the squad in Germany because we have got so many good players," he said.

"We had the Confederations Cup last year where even more young players were part of the team. These players showed themselves at the Confederations Cup.

"You have to trust the national coach and his staff. He has got lots of experience, he has been with the national team since 2004 and after the 2006 World Cup he became the national coach. He has got the necessary experience and he knows how to assemble his squad.

"Since he has been the national coach, we have always made it to the semi-final at least.

"He knows very well how to assemble a squad which will finish the next four or five weeks successfully."

Germany have finished in the top three at the past four World Cups, while they have reached at least the semi-finals at the previous three European Championships.

 
Merkel and Lahm come to Germany duo's defence
RELATED STORY
Germany vs Mexico: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Low upset with Germany defeat
RELATED STORY
Everyone wants to overthrow Germany, claims Low
RELATED STORY
Germany struggle with generation gap
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Right-Backs in the Tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Germany has to do if they do not...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #39 Philipp Lahm
RELATED STORY
Neuer, Ozil start for Germany in World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Low: Wagner treating Germany players like idiots
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us