×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Leonardo: Ibrahimovic return to Milan not possible

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    05 Oct 2018, 05:16 IST
zlatanibrahimovic-cropped
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan director Leonardo said Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning is not possible, though he admitted the LA Galaxy striker was more than a thought for the Italian side.

Ibrahimovic scored 42 Serie A goals for Milan between 2010 and 2012, before leaving to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Sweden star has netted 20 times for MLS side the Galaxy so far in 2018, and Milan reportedly made contact with the 37-year-old striker over a possible transfer.

Milan director Leonardo, however, cast doubt over the rumours prior to Thursday's 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.

"Ibra has very close ties to Milan, everyone knows this," Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia.

"We cannot deny it was more than a brief thought going through our minds when we first arrived, as he is extraordinary and has very specific characteristics, but right now it's not possible."

Gennaro Gattuso, meanwhile, backed Patrick Cutrone to take up the mantle of Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi amid the links with Ibrahimovic.

Cutrone scored either side of Gonzalo Higuain's goal as Milan netted three times in the space of nine second-half minutes to come from behind and beat Olympiacos.

The youngster represented a rare bright spot in Milan's dismal campaign in 2017-18 and Gattuso believes Cutrone has the skill set to go on and match the career of San Siro great Inzaghi.

"I hope he can become the new Inzaghi," Gattuso told a news conference. "But he must keep working and keep his feet on the ground."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ask Leonardo - Gattuso responds to Ibrahimovic speculation
RELATED STORY
Milan must respect opponents – Gattuso not...
RELATED STORY
Europa League ban 'unfair', says Milan chief
RELATED STORY
Injury curbing chances for Milan match-winner Cutrone -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: CAS overturns AC Milan's Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: UEFA confirms AC Milan reinstated to...
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us