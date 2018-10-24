×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Lopetegui believes Real Madrid win can be turning point

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Oct 2018, 03:55 IST
JulenLopetegui - cropped
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui is hopeful Real Madrid's Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen can prove a turning point, insisting he is "feeling fine" amid speculation surrounding his future.

Madrid head coach Lopetegui was reportedly on the brink of the sack ahead of the Champions League clash with Plzen, but the European titleholders scraped a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

A hostile home crowd perhaps did not improve Lopetegui's chances of keeping his job, however Madrid director Emilio Butragueno suggested after the match that the former Spain boss would be heading to Barcelona for Sunday's Clasico.

Lopetegui sought to avoid the rumours in his post-match news conference, happy to instead reflect on a first win in six games in all competitions.

"The most important thing was the three points - it always is in the Champions League," he said. "I stick to the positives: winning the game and ending the negative run. The team will grow from this and the victories will help bring calm.

"The dynamics do not change from one day to the next but I think this can be a turning point for us."

And although Lopetegui looked sullen throughout the cagey Plzen encounter, he insisted the pressure is not getting to him.

"Have you studied psychology? I am feeling fine," he said when asked about his demeanour. "It's just I don't tend to smile very much generally.

"I am much happier today than against Levante. It was very important to win and break the run. A more emphatic win would have been better - and we deserved that as we created many chances but did not take them. With a more relaxed atmosphere, that will happen.

"I am happy. I am tired, but I am happy. These are three important points, considering where we are coming from."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players frustrated with manager...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Alba hopes Lopetegui keeps Real Madrid job
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui defiant amid Real Madrid sack...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid could sack Lopetegui if results don't...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid skipper Ramos requires rest, says Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Madrid can't look back, only forward - Lopetegui...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us