×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lovren: Improving Liverpool must keep team together

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    17 May 2019, 16:54 IST
Dejan Lovren - cropped
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool can "do something great" next season provided there are no major alterations to a squad preparing for its second successive Champions League final.

Liverpool have the chance to win their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp when they meet Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1.

Making amends for last year's defeat to Real Madrid would help to ease the agony of finishing a point shy of Manchester City in a remarkable Premier League title race.

The arrivals of key men Alisson and Fabinho along with Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri enabled the Reds to compete on two fronts this term but defender Lovren thinks the priority for the upcoming close-season is to protect the existing squad.

"When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement," the Croatia international told Liverpool's official website.

"When Klopp came, every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League. 

"This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it's incredible, and again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great.

"With this team, we can only improve. 

Advertisement

"We are still young so we learn every day something new and this is what matters: to keep this team all together in one place and of course, if there are new improvements to come, I mean new players, they are always welcomed.

"But when you look at the quality, it's really already quite high."

Liverpool concluded their domestic campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves - their 30th Premier League victory - but City's come-from-behind triumph at Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day extended the Merseyside club's 29-year wait for a top-flight title.

Though "disappointed" by ultimately being resigned to runners-up status, Lovren expects to find comfort in the Champions League.

"We gave everything this season, it was a brilliant season - especially [at] Anfield and I think the fans really enjoyed it, especially the game against [Barcelona]," he said.

"So, at the end we have another final and I'm sure we will come back with big smiles."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Nikola Milenkovic: The center-back Liverpool need
RELATED STORY
'Most defenders including Lovren and Matic lack the intelligence of Van Dijk', says Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Lovren misses Liverpool training camp a week before Bayern clash
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Liverpool: 5 current rivals who were former teammates
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must manage 'emotional and mental effects' of Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Liverpool must win every Premier League game – Mane
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool could miss out on the title yet again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us