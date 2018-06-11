Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Jorginho

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, midfielder Jorginho would not be sad to stay at Napoli.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 23:52 IST
665
jorginho - cropped
Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho is happy to remain at Napoli but a move to Manchester City is an "opportunity of a lifetime" for the player, according to his agent.

The Italy international has been heavily linked with the Premier League champions, though media speculation has suggested Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool also hold an interest.

Having claimed to have rejected a €50million offer from City, Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a recent interview that a deal could be done "in the next few days".

Joao Santos - who represents Jorginho - insists the midfielder is content to stay put, should a career-defining move to the Etihad Stadium fail to materialise.

"Jorginho is good at Napoli, but there are negotiations with Manchester City and this is why we do not talk about a renewal," he told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"We are talking about a boy for whom Manchester City represents the opportunity of a lifetime.

"But beware - he would not be sad if he stayed in Naples. In Naples the boy is well and is happy."

After joining from Verona in January 2014, Jorginho has helped Napoli finish second to champions Juventus in two of the last three Serie A seasons.

Born in Brazil, the 26-year-old opted to represent Italy at international level - he made his debut for the Azzurri in March 2016 and has won eight caps to date.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
