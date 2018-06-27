Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maradona says he's well after being treated at World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Argentine football great Diego Maradona says he is well after requiring medical treatment at a World Cup game in Russia.

Footage posted on social media showed Maradona apparently disoriented and being helped to climb stairs at Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

He had earlier been seen reacting emotionally to the game and showing a middle-finger salute when Argentina scored. TV footage also showed Maradona with his eyes closed for part of the game.

Maradona says he was dizzy and his "neck hurt a lot," so he was examined at the stadium.

Writing on Instagram underneath a picture of himself with medical staff, Maradona says "I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"

