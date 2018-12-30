Martial returns from illness to face Bournemouth, Lukaku on the bench

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 155 // 30 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has returned to the Manchester United starting XI to face Bournemouth on Sunday after recovering from an illness, while Romelu Lukaku has been named on the bench.

France international Martial has been in particularly impressive form in recent months, having scored five of his eight Premier League goals this term since October 28.

Martial, United's top scorer in the league, was unable to feature in the comfortable 3-1 Boxing Day win at Huddersfield Town after suffering from an illness over Christmas.

But he slots straight back into an attack which also includes Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard – the same front three which inspired a 5-1 win at Cardiff City in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge.

Four #MUFC changes for #MUNBOU as Young, Bailly, Herrera and Martial replace Dalot, Jones, Fred and Mata. pic.twitter.com/upL4SmaoWK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2018

Lukaku takes his place among the substitutes after being given time off over Christmas as a result of a knock.

The Belgian last featured in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's last game at the helm.

Eric Bailly also returns to the starting XI for the first time since that loss at Anfield, when he was rushed back into the team due to a late injury to Phil Jones, while Ander Herrera is restored to the line-up in place of Fred.

Josh King – coached by Solskjaer in United's reserves and reportedly a transfer target for the Red Devils – starts in attack for Bournemouth alongside Callum Wilson.

TEAM NEWS



Headline #MUNBOU team news for our @premierleague game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



King starts

Rico and Ibe out wide

Lerma and Fraser on bench



Listen live : https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z#MUNBOU // #afcb pic.twitter.com/yBGpvoVLAF — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 30, 2018

Advertisement