×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Martial returns from illness to face Bournemouth, Lukaku on the bench

Omnisport
NEWS
News
155   //    30 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST
martial-cropped
Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has returned to the Manchester United starting XI to face Bournemouth on Sunday after recovering from an illness, while Romelu Lukaku has been named on the bench.

France international Martial has been in particularly impressive form in recent months, having scored five of his eight Premier League goals this term since October 28.

Martial, United's top scorer in the league, was unable to feature in the comfortable 3-1 Boxing Day win at Huddersfield Town after suffering from an illness over Christmas.

But he slots straight back into an attack which also includes Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard – the same front three which inspired a 5-1 win at Cardiff City in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge.

Lukaku takes his place among the substitutes after being given time off over Christmas as a result of a knock.

The Belgian last featured in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's last game at the helm.

Eric Bailly also returns to the starting XI for the first time since that loss at Anfield, when he was rushed back into the team due to a late injury to Phil Jones, while Ander Herrera is restored to the line-up in place of Fred.

Josh King – coached by Solskjaer in United's reserves and reportedly a transfer target for the Red Devils – starts in attack for Bournemouth alongside Callum Wilson.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Sanchez, Martial and Lukaku close to Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho should bench Romelu Lukaku against...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku returns for United as Pogba remains benched
RELATED STORY
Lukaku absent from Manchester United squad
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Lukaku and Sanchez responsible for their own form
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United’s predicted...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Hits and Flops from the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us