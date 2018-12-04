×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Modric reveals Zidane comments that spurred him on to Ballon d'Or glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
179   //    04 Dec 2018, 18:58 IST
modric - CROPPED
Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Luka Modric has credited Zinedine Zidane with giving him the confidence to fulfil his potential and claim a maiden Ballon d'Or.

Modric was crowned the world's best player on Monday, ending the 10-year stranglehold of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the prize.

The Croatia midfielder won three consecutive Champions League titles under Zidane before the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner left in the wake of their most recent triumph in Kiev in May.

But Modric says a meeting with Zidane shortly after his arrival in the job in 2016 was key to his surge to the top of world football.

"Here is something I will never forget: When Zinedine Zidane became Real Madrid coach, he called me into his office after training," Modric told France Football. "He told me how he was seeing me as a player and what he was expecting from me.

"He said I was a very important player for him. And he said that he saw me as a Ballon d'Or winner one day. 

"When someone like Zidane, with his personality and his career, says that to you, it gives you a lot of confidence.

"I admired him and I respected him a lot when he was a player.

Advertisement

"He saw me as someone like him, calm and a bit shy. He wanted me to open myself more. He made me a very important piece of the team when the team was playing very well.

"These words from Zidane helped me to go further on the pitch."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
A mortal among immortals - Tribute to Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Four football legends name their 2018 Ballon d'Or favourites
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric picks his favourite for Ballon d'Or award
RELATED STORY
'Ballon d'Or changes nothing': Modric insists that this...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or News: Luka Modric reveals two of the top five...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner
RELATED STORY
Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite
RELATED STORY
10 Essential Ballon d'Or facts that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Debate: Does Luka Modric deserve the Ballon d'Or?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric reveals he wants to retire...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us