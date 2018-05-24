Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Napoli hires Ancelotti as coach, replacing Sarri

    Napoli hires Ancelotti as coach, replacing Sarri

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 00:01 IST
    98
    AP Image

    NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli appointed Carlo Ancelotti as its coach on Wednesday, with the former Bayern Munich manager signing a three-year contract to replace Maurizio Sarri.

    Napoli announced the news in a brief statement on its website on Wednesday, the day after a three-hour meeting between Ancelotti and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

    The club also posted a video on social media with Ancelotti saying — in Italian, English, French and Spanish — "I am really happy and honored to be the coach of a team of such a unique city with incredible fans."

    The 58-year-old Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in September, has won league titles in four different countries — Italy, England, France and Germany — and won the Champions League with AC Milan (twice) and Real Madrid.

    The Italian coach has not worked in his home country since leaving Milan in 2009.

    At Rome's airport, where Ancelotti was getting a flight to London, he told waiting television journalists that "we'll see each other July 9." That is expected to be the date of his official presentation.

    Shortly before the announcement, De Laurentiis publicly thanked Sarri, without officially confirming his departure.

    De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter: "I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause. He brought joy and prestige to Naples and Napoli fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio."

    Sarri had been in charge of Napoli since 2015 and led his hometown team to second place in Serie A last season with a club record of 91 points.

    The 59-year-old Sarri has been linked with a move to Chelsea amid speculation that fellow Italian Antonio Conte could be on his way out of the Premier League club.

    Zenit St. Petersburg is also interested after Roberto Mancini left to take over as Italy coach.

    BREAKING NEWS: Napoli appoint Ancelotti after Sarri...
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid...
    RELATED STORY
    Juventus wins psychologically affected Napoli, says Sarri
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri has run out of time – Napoli chief De Laurentiis
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri targets 100 points as Napoli stretch Serie A lead
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri demands better from Napoli 'buffoons'
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri reveals Napoli release clause as future remains...
    RELATED STORY
    Sarri calls on Napoli to keep fighting
    RELATED STORY
    Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes...
    RELATED STORY
    We lacked hunger and enthusiasm – Sarri slams Napoli
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018