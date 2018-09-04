Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neuer: Every Germany player questioned himself after World Cup exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
195   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:58 IST
Neuer-Cropped
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer believes every Germany player questioned himself after their World Cup humiliation, but he and Julian Brandt each insisted the team is ready to move forward and prove to coach Joachim Low that they can still count on each other.

Germany's defence of the World Cup in Russia proved a nightmare for Die Mannschaft as they were stunningly knocked out in the group stage, a 2-0 defeat to South Korea condemning them to an early exit.

Low's men return to action in the UEFA Nations League against new world champions France on Thursday, and Neuer said in a pre-match media conference: "We're trying to put this behind us and look to the future.

"After such a performance with such a result, you have to question yourself. I'm sure every player did that, looking at their part in it. Each and every player takes on their share of the responsibility. Just as the head coach and the entire coaching staff do.

"The analysis of the whole situation was presented last week, it was very detailed. Obviously, it'll be discussed a lot in the aftermath. But for us it's important to draw our conclusions and move forward and to work on the specifics, so that we move in the right direction in a positive way to return to successful football."

Brandt echoed the goalkeeper's sentiments, adding: "I think there's always a lot of talk about the players being a team, but obviously the coach is also part of that team.

"I think we're all playing for the team, in a way. The coach [Low] held a very long presser, in which he put a lot of blame on himself, but obviously, even though this topic will follow us around for a while, we're trying to leave that behind and look to the future, starting this Thursday.

"We want to play well as a team. The coach - who is a part of the team as I mentioned before - together we'll try to show him our best version and prove to him that he can still count on us, and that we can still count on him.

"I believe we have a great team spirit and I'm convinced we'll be able to show that on Thursday in order to give him the conviction he deserves to feel from the players."

Omnisport
NEWS
Future starts now for Germany after shock World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who should be dropped by Germany
RELATED STORY
Sane cut from Germany squad for World Cup; Neuer included
RELATED STORY
Neuer, Ozil start for Germany in World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Germany makes Mesut Ozil the scapegoat for World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
Germany players accept Ozil's retirement - Neuer
RELATED STORY
Germany vs Mexico: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Loew staying on as Germany coach despite World Cup exit
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Germany is struggling in...
RELATED STORY
Germany goalkeeper Neuer makes comeback against Austria
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us