Neymar back in Barcelona and trolling Pique, with Messi's help

An impending law suit from Barcelona was seemingly of little concern to Neymar, who joined Lionel Messi in trolling Gerard Pique.

by Omnisport News 23 Aug 2017, 02:04 IST

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique together at Barcelona

Neymar may have left Barcelona under a cloud, but the world's most expensive player appears to still be on good terms with Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

On Tuesday, the Catalan giants released a statement announcing they were suing the Brazilian for what they allege to be a breach of contract following his €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca are hoping to recoup the sum paid to Neymar after he renewed his contract in October last year, as well as seeking €8.5m in "damages" and a further 10 per cent due to "delayed payment".

Neymar was critical of the Barcelona board after scoring twice in 6-2 home debut win for PSG, but, while the forward is at odds with the Catalan club's hierarchy, it seems he remains good friends with his former team-mates.

Pique caused a stir last month, prior to Neymar's transfer going through, when he posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the accompanying caption "he's staying".

Ultimately that proved not to be the case and, with Neymar back in Barcelona on Tuesday, he took the opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Pique, recreating the post with a laughing emoji, while Messi did likewise in uploading a photo of himself, Neymar and Luis Suarez along with the caption "he's returned".

Se queda @3gerardpique A post shared by Nj ???????? ???? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:47am PDT