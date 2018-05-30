Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Odriozola ignoring talk of €40m Real Madrid move

Alvaro Odriozola is focused on Spain's World Cup preparations and not the rumours over his possible move to Real Madrid.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 20:55 IST
777
alvaro odriozola - cropped
Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola

Real Sociedad full-back Alvaro Odriozola insists he is not concerned about rumours linking him with a €40million transfer to Real Madrid.

The versatile 22-year-old has reportedly been a target for Madrid for some months and, according to Marca, has already told Zinedine Zidane's side that he would be willing to make the move.

However, the player says his sole focus is on preparing for Spain's World Cup warm-up match against Switzerland on Sunday.

"My future is the national team," he told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm 22, it's a dream for me to go to the World Cup. It's a unique opportunity.

"My future is training tomorrow and the game on Sunday, nothing more."

Odriozola's rise to prominence at Sociedad, as a defender and a winger, has been one of the club's real success stories of the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old, who only made his Spain debut against Albania in October, could even find himself starting their opening World Cup match against Portugal on June 15 if Dani Carvajal is unable to recover in time from a hamstring injury.

"Everything has changed a lot for me in a year and a half," he explained. "It's been mad but, as I call it, it's been a blessed madness.

"I have a privileged environment with my family and friends. The key is to work day to day, to know you have to improve. Trying to work and to sacrifice is what leads you to the beautiful things that are happening to me."

Real Madrid CF Football
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League goalkeeper...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should have targeted in January
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's summer shortlist worth £300 million,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 5 players the club can sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Analyzing The Pros And Cons Of Neymar's Potential Move To...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
People like to talk - Marcelo responds to misquoted Klopp
RELATED STORY
Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid told to pay staggering €200 million...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARG HAI
4 - 0
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018