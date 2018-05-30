Odriozola ignoring talk of €40m Real Madrid move

Alvaro Odriozola is focused on Spain's World Cup preparations and not the rumours over his possible move to Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad's Alvaro Odriozola

Real Sociedad full-back Alvaro Odriozola insists he is not concerned about rumours linking him with a €40million transfer to Real Madrid.

The versatile 22-year-old has reportedly been a target for Madrid for some months and, according to Marca, has already told Zinedine Zidane's side that he would be willing to make the move.

However, the player says his sole focus is on preparing for Spain's World Cup warm-up match against Switzerland on Sunday.

"My future is the national team," he told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm 22, it's a dream for me to go to the World Cup. It's a unique opportunity.

"My future is training tomorrow and the game on Sunday, nothing more."

Centrado en el Mundial. Centrado en vivir este sueño que me ha dado la vida. Más feliz no puedo ser. #MundialRusia2018 #Selección #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/328jC5f03j — Alvaro Odriozola (@alvaroodriozola) May 30, 2018

Odriozola's rise to prominence at Sociedad, as a defender and a winger, has been one of the club's real success stories of the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old, who only made his Spain debut against Albania in October, could even find himself starting their opening World Cup match against Portugal on June 15 if Dani Carvajal is unable to recover in time from a hamstring injury.

"Everything has changed a lot for me in a year and a half," he explained. "It's been mad but, as I call it, it's been a blessed madness.

"I have a privileged environment with my family and friends. The key is to work day to day, to know you have to improve. Trying to work and to sacrifice is what leads you to the beautiful things that are happening to me."