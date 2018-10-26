×
Payet argument my fault, says Marseille's Rami

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    26 Oct 2018, 17:36 IST
Adil Rami - cropped
Marseille defender Adil Rami.

Adil Rami accepted blame for the heated disagreement with Dimitri Payet that erupted immediately after Marseille's loss to Lazio in the Europa League.

The France internationals had to be separated on the pitch by team-mates as they shared terse words following the final whistle at Stade Velodrome.

Payet, who rejoined the Ligue 1 club from West Ham last year, had moments earlier scored what proved a mere consolation in the 3-1 defeat.

The star playmaker and captain appeared the more animated during the exchange, but defender Rami took responsibility having reportedly criticised Payet for failing to find him with a pass.

"Nothing happened. It's for the TVs, or for s*** magazines that you read tomorrow," the World Cup winner told reporters.

"But it's my fault, I should not have gotten upset."

Payet likewise sought to move past the tension ahead of Sunday's daunting date with Paris Saint-Germain.

"It happened, it will happen again. There's nothing alarming," the 31-year-old said to RMC Sport.

"We've said things like we've always done for the year and a half we play together.

"We talk about it on the field, we talk about it afterward. We are trying to find the best solution so that it does not repeat itself."

Thursday's result left Marseille five points adrift of Lazio and eight shy of Group H leaders Eintracht Frankfurt.

