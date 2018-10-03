Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Physical PSV are like Van Bommel, says Spalletti

15   //    03 Oct 2018, 00:20 IST
Inter coach Luciano Spalletti

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti compared PSV Eindhoven to coach Mark van Bommel ahead of their Champions League Group B clash, predicting a physical contest.

Van Bommel made over 250 appearances and scored more than 50 goals in his time as an all-action midfielder for the club he now coaches and Spalletti said the Dutchman is building a team in his own image.

PSV have made a positive start this season under Van Bommel, who was appointed head coach in June, winning all of their games apart from a Dutch Super Cup defeat to Feyenoord and a Champions League reverse at Barcelona.

Spalletti, whose side have recovered from an indifferent start to the season to win their last four matches, said: "PSV have some different qualities.

"They are a physical side with important individuals and they can have an impact at any moment. They have the same character as their coach.

"I've never made predictions because there is the risk of transmitting the wrong sensations to my players, who instead should have faith in their own ability. The best thing to do is go out there and win.

"We know how important this game is. It will be really tough but from our recent wins, we must draw on the strength and character that is needed to wear this shirt and face certain challenges."

Spalletti said he would keep faith with the formation that delivered a 2-0 victory over Cagliari in his side's last game, and indicated that loanee defender Sime Vrsaljko could feature for the first time in a European encounter this season.

"We've made some important steps in working on a 4-2-3-1, therefore, we'll continue on this path," said Spalletti.

"Vrsaljko followed an individual training programme that led to the results we'd hoped for. He's trained two or three times with the team.

"I don't know how many minutes he has in his legs but he could be involved."

