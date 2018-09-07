Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Players should feel privileged to play under Pep – Gundogan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
256   //    07 Sep 2018, 00:28 IST
ilkaygundogan-cropped
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan dubbed Pep Guardiola "the best manager in the world" and said his Manchester City team-mates should feel privileged to play for the Catalan.

Gundogan has enjoyed a strong start to the season and suggested Guardiola's ability to engage with players on their level is key to his success.

The 27-year-old thinks the manager's pedigree as a player at Barcelona, where he made 472 appearances, influences how he is perceived by his squad.

"It's a mix of the fact that he played at a very high level on the biggest stage with Barcelona and the fact that he's just a great manager and can change his point of view from a player's point of view to a manager's point of view, which is sometimes a little bit different," said Gundogan.

"This mix makes him, at the moment, the best manager in the world in my opinion and I think a lot of players would love to play for him as well. Everyone who plays for Man City should feel privileged.

"He is able to teach everyone and bring you to the next level. Even when he doesn't say anything, it's just his personality. When you see him, you want to try your best to make him happy.

"If you make him happy, you are often happy."

Gundogan revealed he is almost ready to remove the protective face mask he has been wearing this season due to an operation on his nose.

"I wear it as a protection for my nose," he said. "I think it's obvious that I had a nose surgery straight after the World Cup.

"I had problems breathing over the last year, so my nose was obviously broken before.

"At the beginning I struggled a little bit. I'm getting used to it more and more, and my breathing is much better.

"Maybe I'm going to wear it for a few more days just for protection and then maybe I can leave it and just play like I did before."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
How Manchester City should line up against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Gundogan ready to step up in absence of injured De Bruyne
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
3 of Manchester City's most important players last season
RELATED STORY
Is Pep Guardiola Right to Ask for Premier League Rule...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola backs Jose Mourinho to turn things around
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola and the daunting task that awaits the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City should sign Mateo Kovacic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us