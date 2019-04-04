×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino dedicates Tottenham win to Levy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Apr 2019, 03:22 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - cropped
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino dedicated Tottenham's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace to chairman Daniel Levy after a wonderful opening night at the club's new stadium.

Spurs had to be patient to make their debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the estimated £1 billion project suffered a string of delays, but they immediately made themselves at home to end a five-game winless run in the league.

Son Heung-min put them on their way after 55 minutes before Christian Eriksen wrapped up all three points 10 minutes from time.

Pochettino reiterated his stance that Tottenham's new home is "the best stadium in the world" and believes Levy deserves credit for delivering the project.

"It's a special moment, a special night," he told Sky Sports. "I feel and believe it is the best stadium in the world.

"We knew the game was going to be difficult and tough. You don't know how we're going to react but, playing the way we played in the first half, we were going to score.

"I'm pleased for Daniel Levy because of this fantastic project and I dedicate that victory to him. The emotion was amazing from the beginning. To win was so important to us.

"Today we touched the glory. Now we need to touch the glory of lifting trophies. Now is the start of a chapter. We close one chapter and open another chapter and bring victory to our fans."

The win moved Tottenham above Arsenal into third but their north London rivals do have a game in hand.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
 Why Pochettino should quit Spurs
RELATED STORY
Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opening
RELATED STORY
Tottenham need 'another magic guy' if they want major titles – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
What if Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane could be lured to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: 'Christian Eriksen is waiting for Real Madrid to buy him,' says Guillem Balague
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur News: Mauricio Pochettino unsure about future at the club
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Tottenham coach Pochettino says 'finally, I win a trophy'
RELATED STORY
Pochettino wants Spurs to spend to match his Premier League ambition
RELATED STORY
Why Spurs won't win a trophy anytime soon
RELATED STORY
'Only a magic guy could win trophies with the club'- Tottenham coach claims his team are doing more than winning titles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us