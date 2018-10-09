Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba's reported feud with Jose Mourinho has been blown out of proportion.

Pogba was a key player as Les Bleus won the World Cup at Russia 2018, scoring in the 4-2 defeat of Croatia in the final, but has been at the centre of an alleged bust-up with his Manchester United manager during the early stages of this season.

Although Pogba has netted four goals in all competitions this campaign, he was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who denied a training ground row between the pair, while the midfielder claimed he was banned by the club from speaking to the media after last week's goalless draw with Valencia.

Pogba – who was named in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist on Monday – is now on international duty for a friendly against Iceland and a Nations League clash with Germany, and Deschamps believes reports of a feud between his influential midfielder and Mourinho have been exaggerated.

Speaking at a media conference, Deschamps said: "I think it's exaggerated. Maybe you didn't watch their last game [a 3-2 win over Newcastle United], because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba.

"I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn't.

Smiles all round as Les Bleus arrived at the base in Clairefontaine today #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/T0NJnkraSW — French Team (@FrenchTeam) October 8, 2018

"It's true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions. When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he's done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club.

"There is no issue with Paul. I don't want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player's relationship with their coach."