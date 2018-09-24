Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pogba hits out at critics who 'create drama'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Sep 2018
Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba slammed those who "create drama" after he appeared to criticise Manchester United's tactics under Jose Mourinho.

United have taken four points from three home Premier League matches in 2018-19 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pogba called for United to "attack, attack, attack" when they play at Old Trafford.

Pogba suggested earlier in the season he could not speak his mind without risking being fined by the club, while Mourinho has denied a rift with his star player.

And the World Cup-winning midfielder claimed his words after the Wolves match have been taken out of context.

"Some people make polemic even from 'good morning' to create drama," Pogba wrote on Twitter on Monday. 

"Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted."

Pogba has scored two Premier League goals this season, both from the penalty spot, although he was denied from 12 yards by Joe Hart against Burnley.

The France international also hit a brace as United opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 away win against Swiss side Young Boys.

But his United performances have drawn criticism this season, with pundit Graeme Souness saying he would rather have Liverpool's James Milner in his team.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
