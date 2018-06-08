Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal beats Algeria 3-0 in final warmup before World Cup

Portugal beats Algeria 3-0 in final warmup before World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 04:21 IST
749
AP Image

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — With Cristiano Ronaldo back in action, Portugal cruised to a 3-0 win over Algeria in its final warmup match before traveling to Russia for the World Cup.

Ronaldo, who hadn't played since leading Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title last month, set up one of Portugal's goals at the Stadium of Light. He also had one disallowed for offside before being substituted in the 75th minute.

Ronaldo joined Portugal's squad on Monday, later than the rest of the squad, because of the Champions League final.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a shot from inside the area by Goncalo Guedes after a nice head-pass by Bernardo Silva. Bruno Fernandes added to the lead in the 37th with a close-range header after a well-placed left-footed cross by Ronaldo, and Guedes netted his second goal early in the second half with a header after a cross by Raphael Guerreiro from the left side.

Portugal scored another goal near the end but it was called off by video review because of a hand-ball by Guedes.

"We played well, but there's still a lot to improve," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "We are not where we want to be but we will be improving during the tournament."

Portugal, which will travel to Russia on Saturday, had already played two other warm-up matches, drawing Tunisia 2-2 and Belgium 0-0.

Santos will take 13 players to Russia who helped the team win its first major title at the European Championship two years ago in France.

Portugal will begin its World Cup campaign against Iberian rival Spain on June 15 in Sochi. Its other Group B matches will be against Morocco and Iran.

Algeria did not qualify for the World Cup.

Portugal held by Tunisia in World Cup warm-up match
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo begins World Cup preparations amid Madrid doubts
RELATED STORY
Nigeria beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Portugal tries to repeat its European success
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
South Korea held by Bolivia to 0-0 in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo: Portugal must be realistic at World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain held by Switzerland ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
10 Jun IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us