PSG? I haven't decided my future yet – De Jong

Omnisport
13 Dec 2018, 11:00 IST
Ajax star Frenkie de Jong insisted he was yet to make a decision on his future amid links to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

De Jong, 21, helped Ajax to a 3-3 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich, one of the clubs reportedly interested in his services, on Wednesday.

However, the Netherlands international midfielder, who is contracted in Amsterdam until 2022, said he was yet to decide on his future.

Asked if he had come to an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, De Jong told Voetbalzone: "No, I definitely haven't made a decision yet."

Ajax and Bayern played out a thrilling draw in Group E, Nicolas Tagliafico's 95th-minute equaliser cancelling out Kingsley Coman's late goal after Dusan Tadic and Robert Lewandowski had scored braces and both teams were reduced to 10 men.

De Jong described the game as "crazy", saying: "In the first half we were not good enough.

"We were a bit ill at ease because of the difference in formation. In the second half we had a different game plan, we played much better. Until the equaliser we reached a very high level.

"We felt we could have won, but then there was the red card. They attacked more because they had an extra man. Then they had a red card, and the game was open again.

"It was crazy until the final whistle."

Ajax advanced to the last 16, finishing second to Bayern in the group.

