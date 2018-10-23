×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Puel angry over Holding handball

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    23 Oct 2018, 03:24 IST
Claude Puel
Leicester City boss Claude Puel

Claude Puel was left angry by the decision not to award Leicester City an early penalty in their 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal.

Rob Holding handballed in the penalty area but referee Chris Kavanagh did not point to the spot despite appearing to have a clear view.

Holding had already been booked for a bad foul on Kelechi Iheanacho and could have been dismissed over the incident, according to Puel.

Leicester went on to take the lead regardless thanks to Hector Bellerin's own goal, but Mesut Ozil's brilliant individual performance hauled the Gunners to a seventh straight Premier League win.

Puel, though, was clear the Holding handball was a key moment in the game for his Foxes side.

"I am angry about this decision because all the good work from my players was not helped," Puel said to BBC Sport.

"I thought it was a penalty, we saw this from the bench, all the people in the stadium saw this penalty and it was handball.

"It is not possible to have another decision other than a penalty and also it was another yellow card and sending off.

"I didn't speak to the referee afterwards because it is finished and we can't come back with another decision.

"But I regret this decision because all the people in the stadium saw this decision was wrong.

"The penalty is an important thing but also afterwards we needed to score more and be more clinical."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Leicester City, match...
RELATED STORY
Making a case for Rob Holding at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Bad officiating is tarnishing the image of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
5 football players who played on while injured
RELATED STORY
10 football superstars that were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players with a point to prove
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Predicted XI vs Leicester City
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to finish in the top four
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us