Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Rashford eager for Euro 2016 redemption in Russia

The "nasty feeling" of England's infamous loss to Iceland two years ago has not been forgotten by Marcus Rashford.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST
169
Marcus Rashford - cropped
England forward Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford says the misery of England's early exit from Euro 2016 is serving as motivation to avoid a similar fate at the World Cup.

Roy Hodgson's England were surprisingly bundled out by an unfancied Iceland in the first knockout stage of their last major tournament.

Rashford came off the bench in that match as he did in the 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria on Saturday that extended the Three Lions' unbeaten run to nine matches.

The 20-year-old Manchester United forward is hopeful of maintaining that form to steer clear of another deflating defeat on the big stage.

"The feeling of losing is a nasty feeling. When you speak about [it], people don't understand," Rashford told reporters.

"So definitely we'll take all the things that happened at that tournament into the next one because that is one of the important things to spur us.

"The main thing is to go into a tournament with confidence in ourselves. The easiest way to get that is through performances but we know each individual is working hard in training so we are going to be confident going into the tournament."

Dele Alli will also be aiming for a better experience in Russia after starting in three of England's four matches at Euro 2016.

Questions have been raised over the Tottenham midfielder's inconsistent club form leading into the World Cup, but manager Gareth Southgate insists his nous in the final third can be a valuable asset.

"His goalscoring record for a player his age is outstanding," Southgate said.

"At the moment with England he hasn't found that number of goals, but I'm sure he will because he smells the opportunities.

"In the end the numbers tell a story and his are high."

World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Rashford relishing England freedom under Southgate
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 factors England need to get right to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia
RELATED STORY
5 English Players to Look Out for in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 England players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia
RELATED STORY
Young backs Rashford to 'set the world alight' ahead of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the Spanish squad and its...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018