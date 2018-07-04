Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rebic focused on Eintracht Frankfurt and World Cup amid Bayern Munich links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Jul 2018
AnteRebic-cropped
Croatia and Eintracht Frankfurt star Ante Rebic

Croatia and Eintracht Frankfurt star Ante Rebic praised former boss Niko Kovac but played down speculation of a reunion at Bayern Munich.

Kovac was officially unveiled as Bayern head coach on Monday, having moved to the Bundesliga champions to replace Jupp Heynckes.

Since joining Bayern, Kovac has been linked with a raid on his old club, with Croatia forward Rebic reportedly at the top of the list after spending two years working together.

Rebic - who scored twice - and Kovac masterminded Frankfurt's stunning 3-1 win over Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final last season.

Asked about Kovac's move and the possibility of joining him, Rebic told reporters: "I've been working with him for a number of years.

"He was very successful [at Eintracht]. He earned his place at Bayern.

"I'm a player of Eintracht and I'm only focused on the World Cup at the moment.

"After the World Cup, then we can talk [about my future]."

Rebic was speaking as Croatia prepare for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final showdown against hosts Russia in Sochi.

Croatia overcame Denmark in a penalty shoot-out to reach the last eight, while Russia stunned 2010 champions Spain by the same method.

Led by Zlatko Dalic, Croatia are viewed as dark horses to win the tournament as they look to surpass the achievements of the iconic 1998 team, who finished third in France 20 years ago.

"Football was different 20 years ago," Rebic said. "Now we're on a good path. We have great support. I believe in our team that we can do something similar."

As for the challenge in facing Russia, he added: "We have analysed them. We have to focus on ourselves. We have more quality in our team. We will set the tone."

