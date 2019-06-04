×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rice ready to play 'dirty' to disrupt Netherlands star De Jong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    04 Jun 2019, 20:28 IST
declanrice-cropped
England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Declan Rice is ready to play "dirty" against "fantastic player" Frenkie de Jong to help England overcome Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals.

The West Ham midfielder pinpointed De Jong as a major threat to England's chances at Estadio Dom Afonso in Guimaraes.

De Jong, who will join Barcelona for next season after agreeing a move worth a potential €86million in January, was a key member of the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals and his accomplished performances showed why the Blaugrana rate him so highly.

Rice is hoping to make his third appearance for the Three Lions and is ready for a physical battle with the 22-year-old.

"He is a fantastic player," Rice told reporters. "I am relishing the chance to put myself up against him.

"You cannot give him too much respect on the pitch because that is when he starts to dictate the game.

"You have got to be dirty, up in his face and try and disrupt him from playing his game. I am sure as a team we will do well to stop the Dutch.

"This will be, if I am involved, the biggest game of my life. We are in the semi-finals against a great side."

Advertisement

Rice earned three senior caps in friendlies for the Republic of Ireland before writing to FIFA in February to request a transfer of his registration to England in a decision he admitted at the time was "extremely difficult".

Four months on, he said the media fallout from the switch of allegiances did not adversely affect his season at West Ham or his preparations for international duty with England.

"Most people would have thought that was tough to take on, with loads of papers in Ireland writing about me and Irish players speaking about me," said Rice.

"But it is always going to blow over and I am so laid back, I do not really take much notice of it.

"I am just focused on what I have got to do for club and country. I have had to be mentally strong and I have been like that since I was a kid."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Rice relishing 'massive' Nations League clash with Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: PSG become favourites to sign Ajax star
RELATED STORY
Rice convinced he's ready to play for England after committing to Three Lions
RELATED STORY
England star Rice thought he wasn't cut out for the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: Ajax sensation continues to give updates on his future 
RELATED STORY
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola project at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur news round-up: New stadium to open, De Jong praises club - 3rd April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
De Jong aiming for dream Ajax farewell
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us