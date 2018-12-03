×
Robertson lauds Liverpool's relentlessness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Dec 2018, 14:25 IST
robertson-cropped
Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson saluted the never-say-die attitude of Liverpool following Sunday's last-gasp 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby.

Everton looked to have done enough to earn a deserved point at Anfield on Sunday, only for a freak goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to gift Liverpool the victory.

Virgil van Dijk tried his luck with 25-yard volley which looped high into the air and appeared to be heading over.

But the ball dropped, and Jordan Pickford misjudged it, knocking it down into the goalmouth towards Divock Origi, who was on hand to nod it over the line.

Jurgen Klopp reacted by charging on to the pitch and celebrating with Alisson as the Reds moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, and Robertson praised the team's character.

"What a finish – he [Origi] just reacted so quickly," Robertson told Liverpool's official website. "I'm not sure he knew what to do once the ball went in, but it was a perfectly good goal and we got the three points.

"We knew we were coming up against a different Everton side. I know the manager [Marco Silva] well. They played really well. But this team, we just don't give up. We've gone to the end.

"I'm sure there'll be a few tired bodies, but it's well deserved and it's all worth it when you go home and you're sitting with your family with three points in the bag.

"Man City had the benefit of playing first this week and we knew they had won, so we didn't want them getting too far in front. We stay right on their tails – another massive win for us."

Origi was making his first Premier League appearance of the season when he came off the bench in the 84th minute, and Robertson commended him for having an impact regardless of the winning goal.

"Virgil is trying to claim the assist; I'm not giving him that," Robertson joked. "I'm not sure what he was trying but he forced the keeper to make an error.

"Divock has hardly played any minutes, but he came on and was brilliant, he ran their defence. That's what our squad is all about this season – we have got depth in the squad.

"He has been frustrated, of course he has, but he goes and does that. The fans singing his name at the end is well deserved because he has had a tough time and to score a goal in the derby, there is no better feeling. That will give him confidence and will definitely help us."

Omnisport
NEWS
