    Ronaldo must stay with Madrid - Zidane

    Zinedine Zidane said Real Madrid "must" keep hold of star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who suggested he could be considering leaving the club.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 04:19 IST
    1.09K
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo was not selfish to question his Real Madrid future following Champions League glory against Liverpool according to Zinedine Zidane, who feels the star forward "must" stay at the club.

    Ronaldo had a quiet match as Gareth Bale came off the bench to score twice in a 3-1 win against Liverpool in Kiev, ensuring Madrid have won the Champions League three years running.

    But the Portugal international dropped a bombshell in a television interview after the game, hinting he is going to make an announcement over his Madrid future imminently.

    "It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," Ronaldo said. "In the next days I will talk."

    Zidane was asked whether Ronaldo acted selfishly to draw attention away from Madrid's historic triumph, but the French coach defended his player.

    "No, that's not what's on my mind at the moment," Zidane told a post-match news conference. 

    "What we will be doing is to think about what we are doing at the moment.

    "We will think about the achievement and we have to focus solely on that. Then we'll see what happens.

    "As I always say, Ronaldo must stay with Madrid. 'Yes or yes', as we say in Spanish."

    Questioned further on Ronaldo's future, Zidane added: "I just explained the situation with Cris. He must stay with us. He will stay with us. But, as usual, we have to see what happens.

    "There are no words to describe what he has achieved with Real Madrid. So, he must stay, but we have to wait and see.

    "What can I say? Nothing is going to change. If those were his words, well, that's what he said. That's it. We have to make the most of this particular moment in time.

    "Perhaps, in three or four days' time, he might say something else but if you'll allow me to say what I feel, I think it's important to consider our achievements."

    Real Madrid CF Football
