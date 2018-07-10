Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid's statement in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.25K   //    10 Jul 2018, 21:33 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

Real Madrid on Tuesday released a statement paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has agreed to join Juventus.

Here is the statement from the European champions in full:

"Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.

"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football. 

"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Golden Balls, 2 The Best FIFA awards, and 3 Golden Boots, among many other awards.

"For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.

"Real Madrid will always be your home."

Real Madrid CF Football
