Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri seeking talks with Willian over delayed Chelsea return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.50K   //    02 Aug 2018, 06:47 IST
Willian-cropped
Chelsea attacker Willian

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri admitted he is not happy with Willian and plans to hold talks with the star attacker about his delayed return to Stamford Bridge.

Willian has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and his Chelsea future was thrown into more doubt when the Brazil international failed to report for pre-season training on time.

An expired passport was reportedly behind Willian's delayed return to London, though Sarri conceded he found the situation "strange".

"I want to speak to him before I answer these questions. I want to speak to him," Sarri told reporters after Chelsea lost to Arsenal 6-5 on penalties following Wednesday's 1-1 draw at the International Champions Cup in Dublin.

"I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him."

Willian is not the only Chelsea player to be linked with a move away as doubts remain over team-mates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

Hazard and Courtois have both attracted interest from European champions Madrid.

Asked for an update on the trio, Sarri replied: "Not at this moment, no, because I will see them on Saturday for the first time. I don't know the situation in this moment. There is no news.

"We are talking about top players. Every club wants to keep their top players and we are trying to do it."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri confirms Hudson-Odoi set for first-team role
RELATED STORY
Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea: Who Makes Way if Chelsea Sign...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: [Opinion] Roman Abramovich...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea prepare a late bid for Arsenal star
RELATED STORY
Sarri expects Hazard, Courtois and Willian to stay
RELATED STORY
5 big decisions Maurizio Sarri must make at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Is Maurizio Sarri a perfect match for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Chelsea to beat Arsenal for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us