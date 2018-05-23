Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Schmelzer gives up Borussia Dortmund captaincy

    Borussia Dortmund will have a new captain, as well as a new coach, for the 2018-19 season after Marcel Schmelzer gave up the armband.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 01:38 IST
    356
    Marcel Schmelzer
    Borussia Dortmund defender Marcel Schmelzer

    Marcel Schmelzer has announced he is giving up the Borussia Dortmund captaincy.

    The left-back is a product of Dortmund's youth academy and has worn the armband for the Bundesliga side for the last two seasons.

    But Schmelzer, who was dropped last month by Peter Stoger, is giving up the role as he says it has been too tiring.

    "They were two strenuous and intense years that consumed a lot of energy," Schmelzer said in a statement. "It was my decision. I believe this is what's best.

    "The game today [Tuesday] against Los Angeles [FC] will be my last game as captain for Borussia Dortmund.

    "I'm proud to have served as captain for two years – and that I managed to win many titles with the club, one of which came as captain.

    "But I also think that we have many players in the squad who are capable of taking on this role.

    "Plus there's the fact that the club wishes to make a fresh start in the summer. With that in mind, it's only right that this role should be reallocated."

    Dortmund announced the appointment of Lucien Favre on a two-year deal this week, the Swiss coach leaving Nice to succeed Stoger.

    Bundesliga 2017-18
