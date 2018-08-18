Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serie A transfer round-up: Zaza joins Torino, Parma sign Gervinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
235   //    18 Aug 2018, 01:38 IST
Simone Zaza
Italy forward Simone Zaza

Torino announced the loan signing of Italy international Simone Zaza and Gervinho also returned to Serie A in a deadline-beating deal.

Serie A's transfer window closed on Friday, with the 2018-19 season set to get up and running the following day.

Torino's capture of Zaza was among the biggest deals of the day, the attacker joining from Valencia on an initial season-long loan.

"It was my dream to return to Italy and I achieved it," said former West Ham striker Zaza, who could combine with fellow loan arrival Roberto Soriano, who joined from Villarreal.

Parma also moved to bolster their forward line, bringing in Ivory Coast international Gervinho, who played for Roma between 2013 and 2016.

Gervinho has signed a three-year deal to end his time in the Chinese Super League with Hebei China Fortune, while Parma also signed Lazio midfielder Mattia Sprocati on loan.

 

With Alex Meret recovering from a broken arm, Napoli brought in David Ospina on an initial season-long loan from Arsenal to boost their goalkeeping options.

AC Milan were also active, completing the double signing of Diego Laxalt from Genoa and Villarreal midfielder Samu Castillejo.

Cagliari bolstered their back line with the signing of Estonia international Ragnar Klavan, the centre-back joining from Liverpool on a two-year contract.

Defensive reinforcements were also on the agenda at Udinese, who brought in Nigeria centre-back William Paul Ekong from Bursaspor, as well as signing Poland striker Lukasz Teodorczyk from Anderlecht.

Udinese allowed Ali Adnan to join Atalanta in a deal that saw Marco D'Alessandro move the other way, with Emiliano Rigoni joining the Bergamo outfit from Zenit.

Sampdoria signed Riccardo Saponara on loan from Fiorentina and also brought in Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli in a temporary deal.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Parma sign Napoli pair Inglese and Grassi on loan
RELATED STORY
ITALIAN LEAGUE 2018-19: Empoli, Parma, Frosinone make return
RELATED STORY
Parma back into Serie A despite spectacular own goal
RELATED STORY
Italy deadline day: Milan signs Laxalt, Marchisio exits Juve
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Parma points punishment overturned
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: €251 million Real...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Serie A signings following Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
Tomorrow RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A 2018-19
Today CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Today CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us