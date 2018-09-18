Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Simeone should teach Griezmann values - Ramos questions Ballon d'Or ambition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Sep 2018
AntoineGriezmannSergioRamos - cropped
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos urged Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone to teach Antoine Griezmann some "values" after the France star talked up his Ballon d'Or ambitions.

Griezmann hit a brace in Atleti's 3-0 Europa League final win over Marseille in May before starring in France's march to World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared world football's most celebrated individual prize for the past decade, although Griezmann answered in the affirmative when asked by AS whether he now sat at the "top table" alongside the esteemed duo.

"Ignorance is very daring," Ramos told a news conference ahead of Madrid's opening Champions League game against Roma.

"When I heard about this young kid speaking I remember great players like [Francesco] Totti, Iker [Casillas], Raul, [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi who have won everything and none of them have a Ballon d'Or.

"Everyone can think what they want but I think he should be advised by his coach and captain, Diego Simeone and Diego Godin, who can give him some values that would be good for him.

"I've never been short [of praise for Griezmann], he's a great player and I wish him the best."

Madrid are chasing a fourth consecutive Champions League crown, with this season's final taking place in the Spanish capital at Atleti's Wanda Metropolitano.

"There is pride and responsibility, those three Champions Leagues are not a coincidence," Ramos said.

"You have to maintain the ambition to want to win.

"We're here to defend the title and maybe there's a bit of extra motivation because the final is in our city and at the home of our direct rivals. But we have long way to go."

