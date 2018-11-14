×
Sky's the limit for Sancho, says Dortmund team-mate Pulisic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:33 IST
jadon sancho - cropped
Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho

Christian Pulisic thinks "the sky is the limit" for Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has plundered four goals and six assists in 11 Bundesliga matches this season to help propel his side to the top of the table.

The 18-year-old's performances in Germany have also seen him establish himself in the senior England squad, underlining the success of his decision to leave Manchester City in search of first-team football in 2017.

And Pulisic, another of Dortmund's talented young forwards, believes Sancho has a great career ahead of him.

"The sky is the limit for a guy like that," he told Sky Sports. "He's got so much talent and he's a great young player.

"We've talked about playing against each other possibly. It would be a lot of fun because obviously we are in training and competing every day and it's cool to see a guy like that."

Pulisic believes Sancho's success in Germany proves the importance of making bold choices in football.

"Sometimes you have to take a risk if you want great things to happen," said the United States international, who could face Sancho in Thursday's friendly match against England at Wembley.

"I had to do the same thing moving to Germany. I'm really happy for him that things are working out and just want him to continue to push and continue to get better."

