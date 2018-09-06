Slovakia 3 Denmark 0: Visitors' futsal and lower-league players avoid embarrassment

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 194 // 06 Sep 2018, 02:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Slovakia celebrate

Denmark fielded a team made up entirely of futsal and lower-league players against Slovakia due to a commercial sponsorship row with senior stars, and they produced a valiant display despite losing 3-0 in Trnava.

The team's plans for Wednesday's friendly and their Nations League opener against Wales on Sunday were thrown into disarray by the situation, which they hope is resolved before their next outing.

Spillerforeningen, the footballers' union of Denmark, made an offer to the Danish Football Association which would have seen established players feature in the two scheduled matches as normal under a temporary extension of their previous sponsorship deal, but the Danish authorities are said to have rejected it.

As a result, former international John Jensen was installed as temporary coach instead of Age Hareide and a 24-man squad made up of amateurs and semi-professionals travelled to Slovakia to avoid UEFA sanctions.

Disse 11 spillere starter på banen for Herrelandsholdet i aftenens kamp mod Slovakiet.#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/NbA6kK01ll — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) September 5, 2018

But they remained on level terms for just 11 minutes, before Adam Nemec headed Juraj Kucka's chipped right-wing cross in at the back post.

Jensen's men - none of whom had met their manager before travelling on Tuesday - initially responded well and went close twice in quick succession in the 25th minute, as Christian Offenberg narrowly missed Kasper Kempel's low cross, before Oskar Hojbye shot over from 12 yards.

Unsurprisingly, though, Slovakia remained in charge and eventually doubled their lead in the 37th minute - Albert Rusnak linking well with Kucka and finding the net from 14 yards.

Sadly for the Danes, the majority of the second period was played in their half and they were forced to cope with significant pressure.

And Slovakia eventually rounded things off 11 minutes from time, when Robert Mak's low cross took a deflection and then found the net via Denmark defender Adam Fogt.