Solari not worried about Real Madrid future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    08 Nov 2018, 09:55 IST
Santiago Solari - cropped
Real Madrid caretaker coach Santiago Solari.

Real Madrid caretaker coach Santiago Solari refused to be drawn on his future, saying his focus was simply on his team's next game.

Solari made it three wins in a row since taking charge as Madrid thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

While he remains in a caretaker capacity at the helm, Solari was unwilling to be drawn into discussing his future.

"I can only think about the next game. Like I said before, I can only see the next link in the chain. I don't think that's wrong," he told a news conference.

"Football is an immediate game, so the most important thing is the next game. Before today, the most important game was this one.

"We passed very well and the players were fantastic. From now, the most important game is the next one. It's a cliche, but that's how it is.

"We must be focused and recover from this game so we can focus on the weekend's game."

Madrid have another three consecutive games away from home, beginning with Sunday's trip to Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid CF Football
Santiago Solari: Who is Real Madrid's New Interim Manager?
