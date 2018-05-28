Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Some like him, some don't - Draxler keen to get started with Tuchel at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have got a great coach in Thomas Tuchel, says Julian Draxler, even if the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss splits opinion.

NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 20:54 IST
JulianDraxler - cropped
Germany winger Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler is relishing working with Thomas Tuchel after researching his new head coach.

Tuchel signed a two-year contract as Unai Emery's successor earlier this month.

New Arsenal boss Emery signed off with a domestic treble but Tuchel, highly regarded following his spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, is viewed as the man to take PSG on to new levels in the Champions League.

Draxler is set to take part in Germany's World Cup defence in Russia before linking up with his countryman, whose reputation for being a spiky character was cemented by an abrupt exit from Dortmund last May.

"I could get out of the way of the question and say that I am only focusing on the World Cup," he said during a news conference at Germany's pre-tournament in Eppan, northern Italy.

"That obviously is my main concern now and I have big goals, as does our team for the tournament.

"I am eager to get to know Thomas Tuchel. I talked to other players who played for him.

"On everything regarding football, everybody thinks of him in high terms. But personally, as it always is, some people like him and some don't.

"I am totally unbiased and think PSG got a great manager."

