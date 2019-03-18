Super Cup: After I-League clubs' exodus, AIFF approaches Second Division clubs for tournament

We can see I-League Second Division clubs in action in the Super Cup now

After the mass exodus of nine I-League clubs from the Super Cup, AIFF has turned their head to the Second Division clubs to seek their participation. It's learned that the AIFF has approached ARA FC, Ozone FC Bengaluru, Chhinga Veng, and South United to cross swords with the ISL clubs in the annual extravaganza.

However, the Second Division clubs haven't taken a final call yet. But, as per the sources, they are considering the offer seriously.

The I-League clubs boycotted the Super Cup tournament as AIFF didn't respond to their repeated letters for a meeting with the President Praful Patel regarding their future in the top flight of football in the country.

General Secretary Kushal Das said that Mr. Patel is busy as he was preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections. However, the revered personality addressed the media after FIFA awarded India the hosting rights for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Indian Arrows, the developmental side of AIFF, was the only I-League club to have participated in the Qualifiers, who went on to pick up a 2-0 victory over ISL club Kerala Blasters. The Floyd-Pinto coached side will take on FC Goa in the Round of 16.

Shillong Lajong weren't invited in the tournament as they finished 11th in the points table. However, as AIFF is desperate to make up the numbers and given that the club is co-owned by one of AIFF's Vice-President Larsing Sawyan, an invitation might be sent to them.

ARA FC are currently second in Group A, only behind Bengaluru FC Reserves whereas Ozone FC are in the pole position of Group B. Chhinga Veng, on the other hand, have already qualified for the final round of the tournament after topping Group C whereas South United are third in Group B and their chances of qualifying for the final round of I-League Second Division are all but over.

As of this writing, the ball is completely in the Second Division Clubs' court. They could either take sides with the I-League clubs and decide not to participate in the Super Cup or, face the ISL clubs in the tournament.

