Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sweden's height advantage gets to South Korea in World Cup

Sweden's height advantage gets to South Korea in World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 22:10 IST
35
AP Image

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sweden's height advantage got to South Korea.

In an effort to compensate for the disparity, South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong decided to use a backup player in goal because he is the tallest of the team's three keepers.

The gamble worked, but a penalty still gave the Swedes a 1-0 victory on Monday at the World Cup.

"We evaluated all of our goalkeepers and we felt like with the very tall Swedish players, we thought Jo Hyeon-woo would be the best and we thought he'd be a little bit quicker," Shin said. "So we chose him."

At 1.89 meters (6-foot-3), Jo is tallest of the South Korean goalkeepers. But he is normally No. 3 on the list when it comes to playing time.

Shin is well-known for pulling surprises.

In World Cup warm-up matches, he switched the numbers of his players around, arguing Swedish scouts would be confused because he says "it's very difficult for westerners to distinguish between Asians."

Shin mentioned Sweden's height advantage about a dozen times after the match. He even acknowledged his players "were a little bit psychologically concerned about the height of the Swedish players."

Sweden's starting players averaged about 1.90 meters (6-3), while South Korea's starters averaged about 1.83 meters (6 feet).

Shin also started with Kim Shin-wook as his primary striker. He is the tallest player on South Korea's team at 1.97 meters (6-5 1/2).

Jo did his job in goal, making a half-dozen sprawling saves until he was beaten on a second-half penalty by Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist.

Asked to name South Korea's most important player, Sweden coach Janne Andersson didn't hesitate.

"I think definitely," Andersson said, "the goalie was their best."

Sweden gets benefit of video review, beats South Korea 1-0
RELATED STORY
Captain Ki happy to get tough on South Korea
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Sweden vs South Korea - 5 Key Players...
RELATED STORY
Senegal 2 South Korea 0: Cisse's side triumph in final...
RELATED STORY
Sweden, S Korea need to grab World Cup chance in tough group
RELATED STORY
South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Can Son Heung-Min shine for South Korea...
RELATED STORY
South Korea held by Bolivia to 0-0 in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #36 Ji-sung Park...
RELATED STORY
Sweden v South Korea: Ekdal unflustered by media pressure
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us